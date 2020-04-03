Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Don’t thank me, order me,’ after Arvind Kejriwal lauds him for his large donations | Bollywood Life

After Shah Rukh Khan pledged humongous (undisclosed amounts) donations, food packets, medical supplies, groceries and other essentials to not one, not two, but as many as seven different charitable organisations, including the PM-Cares and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Providers, Ek Saath — The Earth Foundation, the Roti Foundation, and the Working People’s Charter among others, several heads of stats and other noted political figures have expressed their gratitude to the superstar on Twitter, to which King Khan has replied with the humility that only a true King can. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan makes Sunil Grover emotional

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Thank you Shah Rukh ji for you kind words. Your generous contribution will touch many lives in this difficult hour. @iamsrk”, to which the actor replied, “Sir, aap toh Dilliwale ho, thank you mat karo, hukm karo. Apne Dilliwale bhaiyon aur behenon ke liye hum lage rahenge. Ishwar ne chaha toh jald hi iss crisis se hum jeet kar niklenge (Sir, you are from Delhi, don’t thank me, order me. We will do everything we can for our brothers and sisters in Delhi. If God wills, we will triumph over this crisis soon). More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan pledges huge donations and food packages to PM-Cares, state-relief fund and multiple other charity organisations

सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir. https://t.co/PoL7mLtlKa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

Also Read – Sunil Grover gets emotional seeing an old clip of Shah Rukh Khan and him from Comedy Nights with Kapil — watch video

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also thanked SRK and his wife, Gauri Khan, on Twitter, and the Baadshah of Bollywood promptly responded, “We are all a family sir…and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you”, along with a line in Marathi stating that they are all together in this battle and if they all chipped in, an ocean of help will be formed.

ह्या लढाईत आपण सगळे एकत्र आहोत कारण थेंबे थेंबे तळे साचे. सर्वांनी थोडे थोडे प्रयत्न केले तर एक मदतीचा महासागर तयार होईल.. आपल्या मार्गदर्शनासाठी धन्यवाद!

We are all a family sir….and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you. https://t.co/Yi2iFgktPZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

Uddhav’s son and tourism minister, Aditya Thackeray, also tweeted his thanks, with Shah Rukh replying, “We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time…do write a poem or two. Love to you”.

We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time…do write a poem or two. Love to you. https://t.co/vXkTxEqPni — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan’s magnanimity in these trying times is immensely heartening to see and it’s equally heartening to see his efforts being acknowledged by those in governance.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.