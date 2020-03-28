Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan’s 1989 show Circus to re-run on Doordarshan along with Ramayan and Mahabharat during the lockdown | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus pandemic has been a major concern and the cases are growing in India. The Government has been taking the necessary measures and the citizens are asked to stay at home. All the shoots of television shows and films have been stopped and hence we cannot see any new episodes of any show or any new movie. Hence, Doordarshan has started a re-run of Ramanand Sagar’s classic, Ramayan and Mahabharat. The shows have been part of our routine when it was first shown in the 80’s. The whole family would sit down in front of the TV to watch it. Well, the government is doing a re-telecast and fans are quite happy. Now, here is a good news for Shah Rukh Khan fans. Shah Rukh Khan had began his career with television and now we will get to see the superstar on television again. Also Read – After Dear Zindagi, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to come together for Siddharth Anand’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan‘s popular 1989 show Circus is going to be aired on television again along with Mahabharat and Ramayan. As channels are not able to telecast new episodes of the present shows due to the halt of production process amid COVID-19 scare, they have now started showing old, classic shows to keep the audiences entertained. Therefore we will get to see Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus which is going to air on DD National from March 28, 2020.

Cirus aired in 1989 and is a 19 episode show. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of Shekharan in Circus. This is going to be really interesting for the audience.

