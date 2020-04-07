Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana takes belly dance classes online amidst the lockdown | Bollywood Life

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has an amazing thing to do during this lockdown period. She was recently seen giving some makeup tutorials to her mother, Gauri and now has another exciting thing for fans. Suhana takes belly dancing classes online. During the weekend, a picture of Suhana Khan had gone viral on the internet. It was shared by Mumbai-based belly dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja, where she revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter is taking the classes online. Sanjana Muthreja shared Suhana’s picture and wrote, “Challenging ourselves with rolls. Belly dance online classes with Suhana Khan.” Check out the post here: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Nagpur police spin a twist on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Chennai Express, to raise awareness about COVID-19

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘message of hope’ will give you a sigh of relief amid this crisis

Earlier, Gauri Khan had shared Suhana’s picture while she was taking makeup tutorials from her daughter. Gauri Khan uploaded the picture in which we can see Suhana posing along the wall. The young filmmaking-enthusiast is looking very pretty indeed. Gauri captioned the image saying, “Learning…. make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..” Have a look at the post here: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan offers a four-storey office to BMC to expand their quarantine capacity; BMC thanks the actor

Suhana recently made her account on social media public. She has however disabled the comments section of her posts. Her account has been followed by many celebrities from Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and her parents. Talking about coronavirus, the deadly virus has trapped many and the number of people affected is increasing. Celebrities are doing their bit to spread awareness about the virus and many have even contributed to the PM CARES fund.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.