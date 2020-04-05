Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘message of hope’ will give you a sigh of relief amid this crisis | Bollywood Life

Shah Rukh Khan is called the king of hearts for a reason. The actor recently surprised everyone when he announced that he will be making huge donations for the ones infected by COVID 19 and for the ones who are in dire need of help. The Badshah of Bollywood did his bit and applauded the efforts made by his companies like Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders, as also his NGO, Meer Foundation, toward fighting coronavirus and its effects. Days after making a big contribution, the actor has now penned down wise words to give everyone strength during this crisis. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan offers a four-storey office to BMC to expand their quarantine capacity; BMC thanks the actor

The actor’s production, Red Chillies Entertainment, shared a message of hope by the actor in these difficult times. The note read, “This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead. This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on us. It will allow us that there isn’t really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. There’s nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Don’t thank me, order me,’ after Arvind Kejriwal lauds him for his large donations

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s complete message of hope here:

In such difficult times, it’s essential that we stand by each other and rise together. Here’s a message of hope by @iamsrk himself! ✨#Covid19 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/3askuFh8k5 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 5, 2020

Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan makes Sunil Grover emotional

Lauding the efforts made of our political leaders, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier said, “Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in or own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, coupled with the efforts of our Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji, Smt Mamta Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal, and all other states and Union Territories Leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic.”

We gotta say that SRK has a big heart.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.