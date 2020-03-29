Coronavirus pandemic: Shahid Kapoor cooks pancakes for wife, Mira and it's a 'Success' — view pics





Shahid Kapoor is one of the stars who has been urging people to stay indoors and helping and taking care of his wife since, like many others, he is at home in quarantine. The actor took up cooking since Mira hanged her apron and asked Shahid took cook something for her. And the doting mother of two is not disappointed at all. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the before and after picture of the culinary test that the Kabir Singh actor was put to.

Sharing a picture of her pearl-studded sandals that she paired with her embellished jeans, Mira Rajput wrote, “Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes #goodlife #tablesmightturn @shahidkapoor.” And while later, Shahid Kapoor presented his wife with a delicious looking pancake and it did made our mouth water as well. Praising her beau, Mira shared the picture of the pancake and wrote, “Success! I’m glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes @shahidkapoor.” Shahid though glad that he passed the test could believe that Mira ate it all. Sharing Mira’s story on hi IG handle, he wrote, “She actually ate it.” Here, we have the snapshots of their stories for you all:

Coming back to Shahid Kapoor’s work front, the actor was shooting for Jersey out of Mumbai till mid-March. The actor had earlier revealed that he had been a little skeptical about his next project after the success of Kabir Singh. Shahid was supposed to wrap up Jersey in mid-April but given the pandemic situation across the globe and the government imposed 21-day lockdown in the country has left everyone stuck at home. But, we must say, Shahid, is spending his time really well.

