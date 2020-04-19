Coronavirus pandemic: Shatrughan Sinha DENIES taking a jibe at Akshay Kumar’s donation; clarifies his ‘show-off biz’ remark | Bollywood Life

The number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has crossed 12, 000 mark. The situation grows graver still. The government extended the lockdown till 3rd May in the hopes to flatten the curve of the fast-spreading pandemic. Celebrities from all around the world have been doing this bit by donating some amount from their saving to help flatted the curve. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan and others have donated some amount to PMs CARES fund and CMs Relief Fund respectively. Also Read – Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan defends himself; says, ‘I took Sonakshi Sinha’s name as a mere example’

This has apparently not sat well with veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. The actor is of opinion that by disclosing the amount they are just showing off and also went on to call the industry a 'show-off biz' rather than show-biz. Reports of the actor taking a jibe at Akshay Kumar started doing the rounds. The Vishwanath actor has clarified his stance saying that he never intended to target the Gold actor. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, "When I made that statement, I didn't have Akshay Kumar in mind. People came to their own conclusion because Akshay has given Rs. 25 crores for the virus-affected. I would never target Akshay for any taunt. He is not only my daughter Sonakshi's leading man but also a dear family friend. We visit one another socially."

Later, the Dostana actor went on to talk about Akshay Kumar and heaped praise about him. "He is constantly tapping into his stardom to do good for the needy and the underprivileged. Whenever there is a cause, he's always at the forefront to help. His generosity and concern for the downtrodden is an example to all of us," he told the portal.

Meanwhile, recently, Shatrughan's daughter Sonakshi Sinha was also dragged into headlines when Mukesh Khanna had unintentionally taken a jibe at the Dabangg 3 actress. The doting father had stood by her side then as well.

