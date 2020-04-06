Coronavirus pandemic: Sidharth Shukla is moved by the plight of daily-wage workers in lockdown, says, ‘It is a question of life and death’ | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of millions across the globe. India and our economy is also hit by the grave situation. The worst affected are our daily wage workers. Everyone has been moved by the sight of seeing lakhs of workers walking from cities to their home towns. People have walked all the way from Delhi to Bihar and such unimaginable situations. Even the film and TV industry is badly affected. Shooting has stopped, projects halted and film releases have been delayed. Sidharth Shukla was supposed to start work on a project soon but it has got postponed due to this issue. Also Read – After Bhula Dunga’s success, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to team up for two more music videos?

The Bigg Boss 13 winner however does not feel that his 'temporary unemployment' is an issue at all. He told Hindustan Times, "The pandemic will cause a huge loss to the economics around the world and people. And if I'm one of them, I don't think it is such a big deal. It is embarrassing to even talk about my loss today. I feel sorry for the daily wage workers who are facing a tough time. I am glad there are people helping as many of them as possible in this dire situation. Many, who lose a job today, might get one in the future. But these workers live hand-to-mouth and it is a question of life and death. Their suffering is unimaginable."

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in the song Bhula Dunga with his BFF from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill. The romantic number is a hit with 45 million views in a week. The hunk might be seen next in a web show. While we want to see Sidharth Shukla back on screen soon, what he has said now has a much deeper relevance.

