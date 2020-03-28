Coronavirus pandemic: Sidharth Shukla shares a video on his daily routine in quarantine | Bollywood Life

Sidharth Shukla is in the news. The handsome hunk and Bigg Boss 13 winner is staying indoors like the rest of us. He has shared a video of how his life is in quarantine. Like the rest of us, Sidharth Shukla is having to do some household chores as there is no availability of house help. He has shared a video where we can see him sweeping the floors, doing dusting and chopping vegetables. Sidharth Shukla famously said on Bigg Boss 13 that he has never entered his kitchen to cook. Nor did he ever do any house work. Inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, people would always fight that Sidharth Shukla does not do any ‘heavy’ house work. Mostly, he did chopping and bedroom duty. Also Read – Ugly fight breaks out on Twitter between fans of #SidNaaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee – find out why!

In the video, we can see him cleaning the saucepan, dusting his table and sweeping the floors. Sidharth made an appeal to everyone to give paid leave to their domestic help and assist in whatever capacity they can. He has been talking about how his mom was keen to see his newly acquired cooking skills from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Daljiet Kaur taught him how to make rotis. In his video, he also gave fans a tour of his home. His sister revealed that she got the place renovated when he was inside the house. It seems he wanted a makeover since a long time.

Sidharth Shukla’s Bhula Dunga music video with Shehnaaz Gill has crossed 30 million views. It is the most liked video as well. Sidharth thanked fans profusely for the success of the song. He said, “We are receiving great feedback and I’m happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her! And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation.” Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!