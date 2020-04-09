Coronavirus pandemic: Some relief for the Morani family as Shaza Morani tests negative for COVID-19 | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus Pandemic is the biggest challenge for the nation. After Kanika Kapoor, the Bollywood celebrities to be infected by the highly contagious coronavirus were the Morani’s. Producer Karim Morani is admitted in the Nanavati Hospital with younger daughter, Shaza. His elder daughter Zoa Morani is in the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Now, it seems like Shaza Morani has tested negative for COVID-19. A source from the family has told The Times of India, “Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home.” This is indeed heartening news. Also Read – Zoa Morani opens up on coping with COVID-19, says ‘Pranayam and hot water have been helping a lot’

Both the sisters travelled in the month of March. While Shaza returned from a vacation in Sri Lanka, sister Zoa Morani got back from Rajasthan by mid of last month. Both the sisters decided to get tested for COVID-19. Zoa Morani tested positive twice after she had the symptoms. Right now, she is recovering well. Zoa Morani wrote on Instagram, “Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. I can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us … the true heroes for sure … my Dr is so sweet and full of life. he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light…yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team …Feeling so safe in his hands.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Karim Morani tests positive, admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Yesterday, Mohammad Morani confirmed to Mirror Online that Karim Morani has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He said, “Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: After Shaza, producer Karim Morani’s elder daughter, Zoa, also tests positive for COVID-19

We hope they recover soon!

