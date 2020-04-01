Coronavirus Pandemic: Sonakshi Sinha gives an EPIC reply to trolls, questioning her contribution toward the COVID-19 relief fund | Bollywood Life

In the past few days, we have seen many celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar contributing monetarily towards the Covid-19 Relief fund. While fans are praising stars for their noble gesture, they targeted Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and other celebrities questioning their contribution. Also Read – Sonakshi Sinha and Zoa Morani to star in an exciting new web series, Fallen, from Director Reema Kagti of Talaash and Gold fame

Now, the Dabangg 3 actress has come out with an epic reply as she wrote on Twitter, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)” Also Read – BL Awards 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor and Swara Bhasker – VOTE for the ultimate Troll Assassin of the Year?

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)? — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

Recently, actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi gave details that how Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have contributed substantially on charities. Talking about her professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be making her acting debut in the digital space with a series which will stream on Amazon Prime. A crime thriller by Reema Kagti, the show also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Vijay Verma. The show will be produced by Excel movies and Tiger Baby films.

Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on an incident from the 1972 Indo-Pak War, where three hundred local women helped rebuild a destroyed airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash.

