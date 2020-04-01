Coronavirus pandemic: Sooryavanshi and ’83 to face losses due to absence of insurance policies? | Bollywood Life
The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the entertainment industry to a great extent. Two Bollywood biggies – Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 has got pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic of this virus. And now the latest reports suggest that these two films have suffered more loses as they have not covered by insurance policies since the film doesn’t get insured if it’s not released in the theatres.
View this post on Instagram
Sooryavanshi is an experience that we have created for you with over a year of dedication and hard work, and the response we received for its trailer was nothing less than electrifying and made it clear that this film truly belongs to its audience… We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID – 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience… And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right… After all, safety comes first… Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong… We shall pull through this… -Team SOORYAVANSHI
A senior official of Insurance sector told Mumbai Mirror, “Since February, Coronavirus is excluded as a clause for any loss incurred by filmmakers during production. Film releases being postponed or filming rescheduled due to the outbreak are not covered by the policies. While epidemics are usually covered when policies are sold to the clients, Coronavirus has been excluded from pre-existing conditions. It’s like an insurance company won’t cover costs of a surgery if you buy a policy after diagnosis and learn that you need to undergo one.”
Sumant Salian of the Alliance Insurance Brokers said, “If cinemas are shut for a month or two, that loss is irrecoverable, unlike the producers and distributors who can still earn after the release is delayed. Theatres have staff on rosters, so they are bound to pay salaries even if they are shut for a month or so. Moreover, they have fixed costs like rent, electricity and maintenance.”
Well, we are waiting for the makers to announce the new release date of the Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh ventures. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more scoops and updates.
