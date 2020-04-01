Coronavirus pandemic: Sooryavanshi and ’83 to face losses due to absence of insurance policies? | Bollywood Life

The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the entertainment industry to a great extent. Two Bollywood biggies – Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 has got pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic of this virus. And now the latest reports suggest that these two films have suffered more loses as they have not covered by insurance policies since the film doesn’t get insured if it’s not released in the theatres. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Deepika Padukone accuses Katrina Kaif of plagiarising her idea — watch video

A senior official of Insurance sector told Mumbai Mirror, “Since February, Coronavirus is excluded as a clause for any loss incurred by filmmakers during production. Film releases being postponed or filming rescheduled due to the outbreak are not covered by the policies. While epidemics are usually covered when policies are sold to the clients, Coronavirus has been excluded from pre-existing conditions. It’s like an insurance company won’t cover costs of a surgery if you buy a policy after diagnosis and learn that you need to undergo one.” Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Ranveer Singh recalls his gold old days with a play poster, says, ‘I’ll never forget these days’

Sumant Salian of the Alliance Insurance Brokers said, “If cinemas are shut for a month or two, that loss is irrecoverable, unlike the producers and distributors who can still earn after the release is delayed. Theatres have staff on rosters, so they are bound to pay salaries even if they are shut for a month or so. Moreover, they have fixed costs like rent, electricity and maintenance.”

