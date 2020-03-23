Coronavirus Pandemic: Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans to stay home | Bollywood Life

Popular Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo has been tested positive for coronavirus. The 79-year-old shared the news on his Facebook page, as he wrote, “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. My Family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.”

He further added, “I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a six-foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please, above all, stay home if you can. Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon. Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community.”

Also, vote for the BL Social Media Queen here:

Recently actors like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and others were tester for COVID-19. Tom had shared this news with fans on Twitter. “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he tweeted. Hanks mentioned that they felt tired, had body aches and cold. After experiencing the symptoms, they tested for Coronavirus and the results turned out to be positive. Though the couple is now doing well and were discharged recently.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more scoops and updates.