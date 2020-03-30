Coronavirus pandemic: SS Rajamouli explains why the promotional campaign of RRR is underway despite lockdown | Bollywood Life

As you might be aware, the motion poster and logo of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited biggie, RRR was launched online on Wednesday, day one of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The one-minute video showed Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as earth’s elements, fire and water. This was followed by the release of other assets as well. While many were impressed by the promos, some didn’t approve of the timing as the entire world is going through Coronavirus crisis. Also Read – Ajay Devgn clarifies that Kajol and his daughter Nysa are fine after fans were worried of Nysa being admitted to the hospital

However, director Rajamouli, the man behind this magnum opus RRR, says that they have released the stuff intentionally. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, he said, "It's a kind of incentive we gave to people, by making sure that we give them nice entertainment at least for a fraction of time. Major idea to release #RRR video, Ramaraju video is that we want to give some relief to people."

He also stated that they would have got more views and applause if they do it after the Covid-19 crisis settles down, but he wants to distract the people from depression and fake messages. "Out of 10 messages on Whatsapp, eight are crap, which are unnecessarily stressing people, and driving them crazy. To give them something real, original and that will alter their moods, we released the video."

RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, while Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morrison will be seen in other prominent roles along with Samuthirakani and other set of stars.

The film narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Produced on an estmated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film is likely to hit cinemas on January 8, 2021. It is produced by DVV Danayya.

