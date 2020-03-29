Coronavirus pandemic: Sunil Grover makes a statement for wearing the mask through his different avatars | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus pandemic has left the world reeling. Every day, we are hearing that cases are increases in the country. Every celebrity is telling people to stay home and stay safe. Sunil Grover also made a case for it in his own unique manner. He has posted a picture of his in all his different avatars wearing a mask. It has been clicked by Avinash Gowarikar. We can see Sunil Grover as Rinku, Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati, Sunil and Amitabh Bachchan. Fans loved the picture and told him to return on The Kapil Sharma Show. We sorely miss seeing them together! Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Sunil Grover shares a quirky yet informative post on the deadly outbreak, and it is the need of the hour

Sunil Grover was last seen as Vilaythi in Salman Khan's Bharat. He played the role of his best friend. He got a lot of appreciation for it. He told DNA, "I felt intimidated because he has such an aura, he is a big star. So, initially it was difficult to work with him as an actor. We had a couple of parties. Party karke raat ko baith ke baatein karte the. Those were our workshops." Sunil Grover got a lot of love for his characters Gutthi and Rinku in the past.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the top shows of Indian TV. Sunil Grover won millions of hearts as Dr Mashoor Gulati on the show. Everything was hunky dory till the alleged huge spat happened between them three years ago. It reportedly happened when they were returning from Australia to India. Post that, they did not talk about each other for a long time. Now, things look a lot better. They both are cordial but Sunil has not given any confirmation of them reuniting any time soon.

