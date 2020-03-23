Coronavirus Pandemic: Sunil Grover shares a quirky yet informative post on the deadly outbreak, and it is the need of the hour | Bollywood Life

Actor and comedian, Sunil Grover has been following all the safety measures against the deadly coronavirus. The Bharat actor, who went into the self-quarantine period, maintained social-distancing and cheered the success of Janta Curfew, has been sharing some quirky yet informative post on the deadly disease, that is the need of the hour.

In one of the posts, we saw Sunil writing in Hindi, which means, the virus will not enter anyone’s home if they do not step out and carry it in with them. He also shared a video of people practising social distancing in a queue outside a liquor shop. The video showed people standing a metre apart in the queue, most of them wearing masks. One man had double protection on, as he wore a helmet. “The idea of social distancing at a wine shop in Kerala. One guy has double protection. He is wearing a helmet also,” Grover posted.

