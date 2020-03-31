Coronavirus pandemic: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s fake outing for their kids is what we all need during lockdown — watch video | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus has been the major concern for the world now. The deadly virus has been spreading like a wildfire in the whole world and even in India, the cases have grown. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. Celebrities have been sharing videos on how one should keep themselves safe and clean in this situation. PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21 day lockdown in the nation and celebrities have been supporting it. They have been sharing their quarantine routines and have urged the fans to stay at home and save the world. They are inspiring the citizens to enjoy their quarantine time. Sunny Leone also did the same and we all need to do the same. Also Read – BL Awards 2020: The Family Man, Kaafir, Delhi Crime, Karenjit Kaur — VOTE for the Most Impactful Character in a Web Series

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber found an innovative way to refresh the atmosphere in the house for their three kids. Sunny Leone posted a video on her Instagram handle. In the video, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are seen dressed up as if they are going for an outing. They have done this to cheer up their kids and make them feel that they are going out on a vacation. Their kids are seated in their strollers and Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are seen dancing in front of them on Justin Timberlake’s song. They are seen doing this in the open area of their building premises. Along with the video, Sunny Leone wrote, “Trying to keep spirits high with a little @justintimberlake My children have been locked up in our building for many days now. @dirrty99 and I are trying to do our best everyday 🙂 Daniel’s dancing is the best!! Lol ” Also Read – BL Awards 2020: Made In Heaven, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Karenjit Kaur – VOTE for the Best Family Drama Web Series

Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Shilpa Shetty Kundra — celebs who became parents via surrogacy

This surely the cutest thing on the internet today.

Also, vote for your favourite Social Media King here:

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.