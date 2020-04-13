Coronavirus pandemic: Sunny Leone’s dance moves amidst lockdown include roti and jalebi – watch video | Bollywood Life

Sunny Leone’s signature dance moves include “chapati”, “belna” (process of preparing chapati) and “jalebi”! Also Read – Oh La La! Sunny Leone wants you to ‘Spice Up’ your life – view pic

The Bollywood star took to Instagram to reveal her signature moves, which include these ‘desi’ steps. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone’s Twitter romance is HOTTER than Laila Main Laila

On Monday afternoon, Sunny Leone revealed the list of her signature dance moves on Instagram. The actress shared a video where she can be seen performing each and every dance move as she verbally describes them. Also Read – Sunny Leone desperate to perform on Laila O Laila with Shah Rukh and Salman on Bigg Boss 10

“My signature Dance moves!! Can you do it?

Copy my moves and tag #LockedUpWithSunny and @sunnyleone so that I can see them!! Best moves will be shared on @lockedupwithsunny account!! #SunnyLeone,” the actress captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Apr 13, 2020 at 3:14am PDT

Fans comments included the predictable “I love you” and “Love you Sunny” posts. Some fans also expressed their feelings with red heart and fire emojis.

