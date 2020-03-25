Coronavirus pandemic: Sussanne Khan temporarily moves in with Hrithik Roshan to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan | Bollywood Life

Hrithik Roshan ended his blissful marriage with Sussanne Khan in 2013, however, they continued to remain best friends for their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The Greek God of Bollywood still continues to take them on family vacations and they look like one happy family on the trips. Meanwhile, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Sussanne Khan, who separated from Hrithik and stayed in a different house, has temporarily moved in with the actor for the best interests of their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sharing this good news with his fans and followers, Hrithik shared a picture of Sussanne Khan from his house on Instagram.

“It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids,” he captioned his long post.

Check out his Instagram post here:

Heaping praises for his ex-wife Sussanne and lauding her decision to move in with him, Hrithik added, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in WAR, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2019.