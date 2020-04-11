Coronavirus pandemic: Swara Bhasker has the best birthday party amidst this lockdown period | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the shut down of the whole nation and we are all in house arrest. This is surely something bad for those having birthdays during this time. However, Swara Bhasker did not let her birthday go boring and had hosted the best birthday party for her special day. No, she has not stepped out of the house or broken any rule but she celebrated her birthday with her family and friends. She got all her friends and close family members on a video call, Swara Bhasker had a virtual house party. Her friends put up performances, they had a group dance and they played lots of games. They had a good time despite locked inside the house. Well, that’s the perfect way to celebrate during this lockdown. Swara Bhasker also made sure that she thanks her family and friends who made sure that she feels special on her birthday. Also Read – Happy birthday, Swara Bhasker! Here’s why the talented actress can be truly called Savage Swara

Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to share the screenshot of their video chat and wrote, “Had the most unbelievably fun virtual birthday party, with across countries & continents. FOUR HOURS complete with games & performances! U guys r literally THE BEST people ever! I have no words to tell you’ll how lucky I am that you’ll are my friends like family. ?? THANK YOU” Check out her tweet here: Also Read – Swara Bhasker rescues a black baby kite and brings it home

Had the most unbelievably fun virtual birthday party, with across countries & continents. FOUR HOURS complete with games & performances! U guys r literally THE BEST people ever! I have no words to tell you’ll how lucky I am that you’ll are my friends like family. ?? THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/IT71Wnn5Tj — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 10, 2020

Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana reveals that she was a drug addict, Swara Bhasker opens up on her past relationship

We surely got to learn from Swara Bhasker on how to stay happy and positive even during this difficult time the whole world is going through.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.