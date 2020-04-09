Coronavirus pandemic: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria confirms his building is quarantined after three people test positive | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has affected Maharashtra the most. Mumbai has become the epicentre of the illness in India. Celebrities like Kanika Kapoor and the Morani family has been affected by the virus. We read how Ankita Lokhande and Shivin Narang’s buildings were sealed by the BMC as few members tested positive for COVID-19. Now, as per a report in SpotboyE, Tanmay Vekaria’s building, Raj Arcade in Kandivali is also sealed. This happened after three people tested positive. Tanmay plays the role of Baagha in the superhit sitcom. Also Read – Lockdown Effect! TV viewership witnesses 42 per cent spike, courtesy Ramayan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

He told SpotboyE, “The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday.” It seems no one is allowed to leave the building and nor can anyone enter the premises. He further said that the security is helping with daily essentials. “Nobody is entitled to step out of the society now and neither can anybody enter our premises,” he said. It looks like a case of community transmission as none of the three infected had any travel history whatsoever. The three have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital and he hopes they recover soon enough. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team use social media to entertain viewers and also spread awareness about COVID-19

The pandemic has hit India and we have a lockdown till April 14. It might be extended seeing the rising number of cases in Mumbai city. The pandemic that originated in China’s Wuhan city has affected most nations of the globe. The spread of the disease in Italy and Spain led to a collapse of the healthcare system. Death tolls in those nations have long crossed 10,000. Even the US and UK is seeing rising number of deaths due to COVID-19 and its complications. India has provided medical aid to the US and Brazil, a move that has been lauded by one and all. Stars are urging people to stay home and be safe in this moment of crisis. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben shares her quarantine plans

