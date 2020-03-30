Coronavirus pandemic: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben shares her quarantine plans | Bollywood Life

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved comedy shows on television. The show began in 2018 and fans still love watching all the repeat episodes of the show. It has been more than 10 years but the show has maintained its charm and is the favourite of many. This the longest-running show on television and fans have been loving the show since its first episode. All the characters from the show have a different fan base. They are all loved by the fans and have become a household name. Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben is the most loved. The actress was on a maternity break and since two years has not returned to the show. Fans have been missing her and want her to be back soon. The actress in an interview with Spotboye recently has spoken about the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the about the 21 day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi. Also Read – TRP Report Week 11: Kundali Bhagya maintains top spot while Naagin 4 re-enters the list

She said, “I am following instructions of PM Narendra Modi and not stepping out of the house at all. We are drinking warm water, eating proper cooked food, maintaining social distance. Also, as house helps are not there now, I am myself doing the whole household work with support of my other family members. I know people are complaining of getting bored but I don’t think it should be the case. Navratri is going on, one should concentrate on doing pooja aaradhna. We should chant mantras as it gets a positive vibration inside the house, and that gives you a strong energy to fight with all the negativity.” She also revealed how she is handling her daughter. She said, “My daughter, who is too young, misses going out and playing. She keeps demanding for it but as responsible parents, we keep diverting her mind. She is also learning good things with all this. And believe me, ghar mein dhaarmik maahol hone se logo ka man aur sehat dono acchi rehti hai. Hame Mata ji mein bharosa rakhna hai to sab theek karegi. Ye din dikhane mein bhi unka kuch bhaav hoga magar mujhe vishwaas hai ye samay bhi kat jaayega. Accha sochein toh aage accha hi hoga.” Also Read – TRP Report Week 10: Kundali Bhagya retains top position while Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 grabs the second spot

Also Read – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Priya Ahuja Rajda aka Rita Reporter returns to the show post her maternity break

She also urged her fans to follow the rules. She said, “I also request people not to step out of the house if it’s not urgent. I reside in Powai (Mumbai) and here milk and groceries are being sent to our door steps via lift. 3-4 days, I went out to get some vegetables and fruits but the vendor himself told me, ma’am you go up, we will deliver it to your house. So, I am glad people are taking Modi Ji seriously. I just pray to God that we get over this COVID-19 soon.”

Also, vote for your favourite Social Media Queen here:

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.