Coronavirus pandemic: Tanmay Vekaria of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah goes into self-quarantine after his vegetable vendor tests positive | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic is becoming scarier by the day. We are hearing that more and more cases are emerging in Mumbai as testing gains momentum. Last night, we told you that the building of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, Tanmay Vekaria has been sealed as three members tested positive for COVID-19. Now, it seems that a vendor who delivers vegetables in the complex has also tested positive for coronavirus. This has created further panic in the building. Tanmay Vekaria has decided to quarantine himself for two weeks now as he does not want to risk the health of his family members. He told The Times of India, “I am very scared because the vegetable vendor has been tested positive for COVID-19. The vegetable vendor has been tested postive today. Though, I was not in direct touch with him, but as a responsible person I have decided to go in self-quarantine for next 14 days. I had taken care of everything, when the last time I stepped out to get those vegetables after returning I had taken a bath and washed all the vegetables. But I don’t want to risk my family.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria confirms his building is quarantined after three people test positive

The actor said that the three members are admitted in Seven Hills Hospital in Malad. The building is now sealed. The actor reveals that they have stacked up grocery items and have a system to collect the vegetables and milk. The building security helps with the process. Tanmay Vekaria said, “It is a tough time for all of us and everyone is scared about their families. We are not allowed to step out and I absolutely understand that it is the most important thing at the moment. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The BMC officials have been extremely helpful, they have sanitized the entire building.” Also Read – Lockdown Effect! TV viewership witnesses 42 per cent spike, courtesy Ramayan and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

