Coronavirus Pandemic: Thalapathy Vijay worried about son Jason Sanjay, who is studying in Canada | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus pandemic has stalled the country and we have seen public including celebs are staying at home and following all safety measures. Kollywood megastar Thalapathy Vijay, who is in lockdown with wife Sangeetha and daughter Divya Saasha at his residence, is worried as his son, Jason Sanjay is in Canada doing higher studies. As per the reports, the Bigil star is deeply worried as son Jason is stranded in Canada during the time of coronavirus havoc across the world. Also Read – Vivek has THIS message for Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith fans

Though the good news is there are very few cases of coronavirus in Canada and the government is doing well to keep it under control. Jason, who wants to make his career in films like dad and granddad SAC (S. A. Chandrasekhar) is doing film studies there. In fact, he has already released a short film, which was directed and acted by him. There was a rumour that Ghajini and Darbar director AR Murugadoss expressed his desire to launch Sanjay in the industry with a new project. But Thalapathy requested him to wait till his son come back after completing his study. In fact, there was one more rumour that Shankar has planned to make a two-hero project with Jason and Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram. Also Read – Nellai Barathi passes away: Vijay Sethupathi visits late lyricist’s residence amid coronavirus lockdown to pay his final respect

Also Read – Week That was South: Master song Polakatum Para Para out, Amala Paul rejects Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master. Talking about the director, Vijay said, “With Maanagaram, Lokesh made us notice his talent. His next film Kaithi made us watch it again and again. Lokesh has a special talent. Being a banker, he has managed to do a film like Maanagaram, which has a complex script. He won’t even have a scene break-up paper in his hand on the set of Master and I was confused seeing this. I wondered how to work with him for the next few months. Later, I realised, Lokesh is not just a planner, but a master-planner.” The actor concluded the speech with a punch-line to his haters, “Kill them with your success, bury them with your smile. Sometimes, if we have to stay true, we have to be silent.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more scoops and updates.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.