Coronavirus pandemic: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 | Bollywood Life

A couple of days ago the makers of Master revealed that they would be releasing the trailer of the much anticipated, Thalapathy Vijay starter action thriller film on Wednesday, 25 March 2020, the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. However, they didn’t do it so. On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi went live to announce the nation-wide lockdown owing to the outbreak of coronavirus across thee globe. The lockdown is a necessity in these trying times as the highly contagious family of viruses has found about 649 cases and led to 13 deaths in the country.

Coming back to the trailer that wasn’t launched since the makers had announced it a day before PM Modi announcing the lockdown, they were planning to go ahead with the release on the film in April. But now, since the whole country is quarantined, going to theatres is out of the question. Hence, the makers have postponed the release of Vijay’s thriller film ahead. As per the reports, Master’s makers are planning to release the film now in June 2020. Yes, you read that right.

Well, with the pandemic, everything has come to a standstill. The deadly virus is a contact transmission disease that takes up to 14 days to detect in a human being. By the time it is detected it has done the damage already. People are scared and panicky and also frustrated due to being cooped up in their houses with nothing much to do.

Coming back to Master, apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Ramya Subramanian, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath to name a few.

Lokesh Kanagaraj will be helming the film produced by Xavier Britto, Anirudh Ravichander has been approached to compose music for Master. The filming began in October 2019 with a pooja. It wrapped up on February 29.

