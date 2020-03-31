Coronavirus pandemic: Tiger Shroff makes our lockdown period happening with his Disco Dancer hook step — watch video | Bollywood Life

Just before the announcement of the 21-day lockdown, we saw Tiger Shroff impressing with his dancing skills in a music video, ” I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0″. And now, the War star has shared a couple of videos, where he is doing the hook step of the at his home and we must say, this has made our lockdown period quite happening. Also Read – VIDEO: Tiger Shroff’s dance-off with a little fan on Baaghi 3 sets is winning the Internet

Talking about the star, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi, which collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. In the film, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on ISIS to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Tiger, along with sister Krishna Shroff, recently visited a theatre in Mumbai where he watched the film with fans. Baaghi 3 director, Ahmed Khan, who talked about the response of the people, recently said, “People loving my work is the most important thing. We were expecting this because even ‘Baaghi 2’ was taken very well by the audience. So I had an intuition that people will accept Baaghi 3.”

Ahmed Khan, who had also directed Baaghi 2, gives credit to the film’s action quotient and lead actor Tiger Shroff’s popularity for the franchise’s success. “One (reason for success) is definitely Tiger Shroff’s fan following, and the other is the film’s action, which merges with the story. The credit surely goes to Tiger Shroff. This is because even though other heroes can perform action, he is trained very well to do this kind of action,” said the filmmaker. With the consistent good show of the franchise, is “Baaghi 4” a possibility in the future? “The owner of the film is Sajid Nadiadwala. If he decides that we should go ahead with ‘Baaghi 4’, we will do it. But we will keep the franchise alive definitely,” concluded the director.

