Coronavirus pandemic: Tiger Shroff tries out his soccer skills in the drawing room | Bollywood Life

Unable to hit the gym owing to the lockdown, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has taken to playing football at home, besides of course keeping up with his workout regime. The “Baaghi 3” actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen laying football in the drawing room and working out on the terrace on a breezy evening. He is barebodied in track pants, giving fans a peek of the fact that his abs are still well-toned. “My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice,” went his witty caption. Also Read – VIDEO: Tiger Shroff’s dance-off with a little fan on Baaghi 3 sets is winning the Internet

Tiger has been waiting to get back to his workout routine, which is evident from his social media posts. A few days ago he shared a picture of himself and wrote: “Ek tha Tiger jo shape me tha…” It seems the actor is finally happy to have resumed his workout. Also Read – Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 BEATS Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office – here’s how

