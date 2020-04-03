Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick gets delayed; will now release on THIS date | Bollywood Life

After Wonder Woman: 1984, No Time To Die, and Fast And Furious, one more Hollywood biggie has got pushed ahead due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and it’s Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick. The film, which was scheduled to hit the screens on June 24, will not release on December 23. The lead star shared this news on his social media account and wrote, “I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone.” Also Read – Top Gun Maverick: Poster of Tom Cruise’s eagerly awaited sequel is the epitome of cool; trailer releases today

Top Gun: Maverick sees returning Tom Cruise (Maverick) and Val Kilmer (Iceman) joined in the cast by Jennifer Connolly (American Pastoral), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Ed Harris (Westworld), Lewis Pullman (Bad Times at the El Royale), Glen Powell (Hidden Figures), Charles Parnell (Transformers: Age of Extinction), Bashir Salahuddin (Glow), Monica Barbaro (The Good Cop), Danny Ramirez (The Gifted), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Jay Ellis (Insecure), Kara Wang (Good Trouble), Jack Schumacher (Empire), Greg Tarzan Davis (Chicago P.D.), Jake Picking (Blockers), Raymond Lee (Mozart in the Jungle), Jean Louisa Kelly (Ant-Man) and Lyliana Wray (Strange Angel).

Released in 1986, Top Gun was apparently inspired by a magazine article on Navy pilots. The film followed the life of a fighter pilot and launched Tom Cruise's career as a global action star. The sequel picks up decades after the 1986 film. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison.

