Coronavirus pandemic: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reveal that they are feeling better now and have urged fans to respect the lockdown | Bollywood Life

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had been tested positive for COVID-19. They had been in the hospital for a few weeks and recently got discharged from the hospital. They have been in the hospital and self-isolation for weeks and on Monday they revealed that they are now feeling better. Tom Hanks took to Twitter to share about the same. Through his tweet he has also urged fans to listen to the instructions given and respect the lockdown. He wrote, “Hey folks, two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this too shall pass. We can figure this out.” Check out his tweet here:

Rita Wilson, also posted video of herself on Instagram. In the video, she is seen rapping and she captioned it as, “Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it” Check out the video here:

Earlier, Tom Hanks had shared the news of their health on Twitter. He had written, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requirements. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourself! Hanx”

