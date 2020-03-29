Coronavirus pandemic: Tom Hanks and wife, Rita Wilson return to Los Angeles after being in isolation for two weeks | Bollywood Life

Double Oscar winner, Tom Hanks and his actress wife, Rita Wilson were the first ones to let people know that they had been tested positive for the coronavirus. it had shocked the whole world but the celebrity couple kept updating them about their treatment and their health. And now as per the reports, both, Tom and Rita are back in Los Angeles after spending two weeks in isolation in a hospital in Australia. They touched down in LA on Friday. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shahenshah Remake, Bhula Dunga, Tom Hanks recovers

The report further state than the two were all smiles while driving a vehicle in the city. As per Celebrity website TMZ, photographers clicked them away as soon as Tom and Rita landed at the small Los Angeles area airport. As per New York Post's page six-column, Tom was seen touching the tarmac and dancing to be back in his home city.

Tom Hanks and his wife's representatives did not immediately comply with the requests for comments. And we think its only fair, coming back to their homeland after being stuck in a different country. Tom and Rita were in Australia to shoot for the Elvis Presley biopic. Tom Hanks has been cast as his manager in the biopic film. Meanwhile, he was seen in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood for which he received an Oscar Nomination.

Meanwhile, his latest post revealed how he and his wife was healing. “Hey folks, two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this too shall pass. We can figure this out,” he had written.

Apart from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, recently Idris Elba, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko have been diagnosed with the virus and were in quarantine.

