Coronavirus pandemic: Tom Hanks reveals Rita Wilson had a tougher time fighting COVID-19 | Bollywood Life

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had been tested positive for COVID-19. They had been in the hospital for a few weeks and recently got discharged from the hospital. They have been in the hospital and self-isolation for weeks together and fought against coronavirus together. Now, Tom Hanks revealed that he had bad body aches and was very fatigued, while his wife and actress Rita Wilson went through a tougher time. Tom Hanks shared the same during an interview with The National Defense Radio Show. The Oscar-winning star shared his wife’s struggle with respiratory illness. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Tom Hanks hosts Saturday Night Live from home; says, ‘My wife and I are doing fine’

He said, “Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” he said of their recovery in Australia, adding: “She had a much-higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks. She was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities. It lasted a while.” Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were placed in lockdown for three days in a local hospital. Tom Hanks recalled those days and said, “Whoever it was, doctor, nurse, would come into our air pressurized room, our isolation rooms. She said, ‘How are you feeling?’ and I said, ‘I just had the weirdest thing. I just tried to do basic stretches and exercises on the floor and I couldn’t even get halfway through’. And she looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being. And she said, ‘You have COVID-19′.” Also Read – Hollywood actress Rita Wilson reveals why she fell in love with husband Tom Hanks, says, ‘I love a good storyteller’

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Grammy Award winning singer Adam Schlesinger passes away; Tom Hanks condoles his demise

Talking about the deadly virus, it has been spreading rapidly and many have lost their lives. In India too, the number of COVID-19 patients have increased and the whole nation has been in a house arrest.

