Coronavirus pandemic: Urvashi Rautela can only think about Kanika Kapoor, says, ‘I’m really worried and scared for my friend’ [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

With the coronavirus pandemic clutching the whole world in it's vice-like grip, it's as imperative that we all strictly follow whatever advice and directives are being issued to us by our government authorities and medical professionals. India has been placed under lockdown and though it's a tough road ahead, adhering to this basic requirement issued by our central and state governments will go a long way in keeping us safe from COVID-19. As they say though, the show must go on, and with social media and strong WiFi connections at our fingertips, many of us have been presented with the alternative of working from home. Now, we know how y'all crave for your daily dose of Bollywood news, so to whet your desires, we've begun fun and interactive live chats on Instagram with your favourite Bollywood celebs.

Recently, BollywoodLife conducted a super-fun Insta Live chat with the sizzling and talented Urvashi Rautela, where the actress spoke about how her career has panned out thus far, her costars, future projects, and how she's making the most of her time under quarantine. The coversation took a somber turn though when the topic shifted to coronavirus and her close friend, Kanika Kapoor. Check out this fabulous interview in the video below:

Speaking about how she can't be thinking about her projects that have been stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak or what's next for her on the work front, Urvashi Rautela cited how the current precarious situation in the country has left her disturbed, especially considering how her dear firend Kanika Kapoor has fallen victim to the deadly virus.

“Honestly, I’m not thinking much about my work because I’m really worried and scared about what is happening (referencing the spread of coronavirus in the country), especially with Kanika Kapoor, who’s a friend of mine, and has tested positive as you must be knowing. So, thinking about those things (her work) is futile at this time because first of all, we have to get out of what’s happening. There’ll be plenty of time after that to think about work. So, I’m not thinking about work at all. I’m just thinking about people and hope that those who are still venturing outside stop doing so, that we all stay indoors so that we can all emerge safely out of this global crisis and then, follow our normal, routine life. For that to happen though, this has to end.”

Asked if she got a chance to have a word with Kanika Kapoor after the singer was diagnosed with coronavirus, Urvashi added, “I’ve not managed to speak to her yet, but I’m praying really hard for her. It’s a very difficult time and I just hope that she and everyone else come out of this.”

Touching words from one friend to another. On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will next be seen in the female-centric film, Virgin Bhanubriya (tentative title), where she plays the eponymous role, and the Hindi remake of a superhit Tamil film, where she plays the female lead opposite VIneet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest scoops and updates.

