Coronavirus pandemic: Varun Dhawan misses going to Mumbai’s Juhu beach, says ‘We can’t go out and touch the water’ | Bollywood Life

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a video of the Juhu Beach in Mumbai amidst lockdown. He says Mother Nature will heal this situation. Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19. Since then celebrities have been flooding social media with their videos and photos about how they are spending time indoors. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Zoa Morani goes live with Varun Dhawan; Alia Bhatt wishes her speedy recovery

Now Varun is missing spending time at the beach here. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Varun Dhawan REVEALS his relative in the US being tested positive of COVID-19

“Juhu beach… I have grown up here, played, spent a lot of my childhood on this beach and now we can’t go out and touch the water. Mother Nature will heal this situation I truly believe it. #besafebehome Video courtesy- google,” Varun captioned the video that shows the beauty of the beach. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Masakali 2.0 backlash, Sonakshi Sinha slams, Varun Dhawan turns judge

His caption went well with the video’s background music — ‘Hum honge kamyaab’.

On the film front, he was last seen on the big screen in “Street Dancer 3D” earlier this year. He is now looking forward to his next film “Coolie No. 1”.

The actor recently said that one of his relatives who resides in the US has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. During a live interaction with his fans, the Kalank actor gave the sad news. “It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,” he said while requesting people to not step out of their houses unless absolutely necessary. He asked them to practice social distancing as it really helps and is the only solution that we have right now.”

He also said that his heart goes out to all the homeless people. He said, “With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week, I’ve committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs. I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I have committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.