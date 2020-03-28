Coronavirus pandemic: Varun Dhawan’s rap ft. PM Modi about 21-day lockdown is amazing — watch video | Bollywood Life

Each and every celebrity in the world is trying to spread awareness as to how to prevent the transmission of coronavirus and keep oneself safe. The WHO director and general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has introduced a new concept on Twitter called the ‘safe hands’ challenge in which he has been nominating several celebrities across the globe, urging them to post videos of themselves with the precautionary measures they’re adopting to clean their hands and stay safe during the coronavirus. And Varun Dhawan with his own style has taken to his Instagram handle and prepared a rap in which he is urging people to follow the lockdown and stay safe at home through it. Also Read – Box-office roundup: With only 1 blockbuster and 1 hit, the first quarter of 2020 was an EPIC disappointment!

The video is about the 21-day lockdown that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has imposed on the whole nation so as to break the chain of fast-spreading virus that has claimed numerous lives on Earth. He captioned the video saying, “#LOCKDOWN ?2️⃣1️⃣?? #vararaps Stay indoors stay safe Thank you @tanishk_bagchi @ericpillai @dipraj_jadhav_edits @go_addy.” Have a look at the classy rapa video with a message here: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor’s virtual reunion is the best way to hangout with your friends during the quarantine

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal, Punit J Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana, Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Sonam Bajwa, Upasana Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Zarina Wahab to name a few. The film’s soundtrack was a huge hit among the masses.

He was gearing up for Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The comedy film is a remake of 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Varun’s filmmaker father, David Dhawan has handled the direction. Coolie No. 1 is all set to release on May 1st, 2020, that is, if the lockdown doesn’t extend.

