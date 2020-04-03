Coronavirus pandemic: Vicky Kaushal interacting with his ‘fans’ at home will make you laugh out loud | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus is currently a major concern. The outbreak in the country has increased and the Government has started taking the required measures. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Celebrities have been talking about the same and have been urging their fans to stop going out and follow the instructions of the government. It’s been more than 10 days since the Television industry has stalled shoot in the view of Coronavirus outbreak. All the celebrities have been talking about they are spending their quarantine time at home and how they are learning new things. Many television and Bollywood actors have been sharing their pictures and videos on Instagram on how they are doing kitchen duties and other household chores. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Vicky Kaushal pens a touching poem, urging fans to stay safe and stay at home

Vicky Kaushal has just joint the list of celebrities spending time doing household chores. He shared a video on his Instagram account where he is seen cleaning the fans of his house and helping his mother. He does not use a stool for doing this and is seen saying the lyrics of Amitabh Bachchan's song. He jokingly says, "Jiska ladka lamba ho ,uska bhi bada kaam hai, pankhe saaf karva lo stool ka kya kaam hai." Along with the video he wrote, "Thought I'd interact with my fans today… ? #quarantinelife" Check out his post here:



Arjun Kapoor has a hilarious reply to this video. He commented, “bahut personal ho, with fans.” Well, we totally loved this video.

