Coronavirus pandemic: WWE’s Money In The Bank scheduled event cancelled due to Covid-19 | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus continues to create havoc across the globe. Many sporting events have been called off due the outbreak of Coronavirus. While the WWE went ahead with WrestleMania 36, which happened last weekend without an audience, it has cancelled its Money in the bank event which was scheduled to take place in May.

The Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland which was the venue for the show released a statement on the matter on Twitter and announced the cancellation.

A very special message to our devoted WWE FANS from the WWE ➡️https://t.co/ChQY3WyJ5d pic.twitter.com/wmDHvc87bI — Royal Farms Arena (@RoFoArena) April 9, 2020

Also Read – WWE WrestleMania 36 highlights: Drew McIntyre DEFEATS Brock Lesnar to become WWE Champion, Edge beats Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match

They wrote: “The WWE Money In The Bank event originally scheduled for Sunday, May 10 in Baltimore has been cancelled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase.”

As you might be aware, there were speculations over the show being postponed, but now this announcement makes it clear that the event will not take place as originally planned. WWE hasn’t said anything about the cancellation yet.

Talking about WrestleMania, the WWE had made an announcement earlier about it. “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania,” the WWE said in an official statement.

For the first time in the history of WWE, we saw the prestigious Wrestlemania getting divided into parts as the first half was shown on Saturday and the next one on Sunday. If you saw Edge taking on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, you would know that both wrestlers gave all that they had. What you perhaps might not know is that there were a lot of last minute changes in the match. In an interview to After The Bell, Edge revealed that Randy Orton and him had some unique challenges. There were many last minute changes in the match.

