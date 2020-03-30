Coronavirus pandemic: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan is shooting amidst the lockdown? — read deets | Bollywood Life
The coronavirus scare has been a major concern for the whole world. Even, in India, the cases have been increasing and the Government has started taking the needed measures. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Celebrities have been talking about the same and have been urging their fans to stop going out and follow the instructions of the government. It’s been more than 10 days since the Television industry has stalled shoot in the view of Coronavirus outbreak. All the celebrities have been talking about they are spending their quarantine time at home and how they are learning new things. However, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan aka Kartik Goenka is still shooting amidst this lockdown.
No, its not that the shoot of the show is still on. A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “Mohsin has always been known to be extremely professional and is doing his bit for his popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His brother is apparently shooting him at home. Once he is done with his part of the shoot, he will be sending it to the makers.” The makers have been trying their best to bring fresh episodes for the fans amidst this lockdown.
Well, even Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans want to see the new episodes soon as the current track of the show is quite interesting. As per the current track, Kartik comes to know that his daughter Kaira is alive and has decided to search for her.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.