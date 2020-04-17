Coronavirus Pandemic: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and others share a strong message to fight the war against COVID-19 | Bollywood Life

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on television and it is the spin-off show of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show revolves around Naira’s cousin sisters Mishti and Kuhu. Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora play the lead roles in the show and fans are loving the chemistry between Shaheer-Rhea (Abir-Mishti) and Kaveri-Ritvik (Kuhu-Kunal). The show has received a lot of positive response from the audience and was also doing quite well on the TRP charts. The show recently completed a year and the actors had celebrations on the sets recently. However, due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in the country, the shoot of the show has been stopped. Everyone has been in a house arrest due to COVID-19. This is a difficult time for the whole world as many have lost their lives. The deadly virus has been spreading rapidly all around. During this difficult time, the team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has come up with a strong message for their fans. Also Read – Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is fans’ most loved character — view poll results

The whole cast of the show including Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Vatsal Sheth, Lata Sabharwal, and many others have come together and are spreading awareness about COVID-19. They are also urging people to take safety seriously to fight the pandemic. Shaheer Sheikh recently shared a video where we see the actors of the show talking about the deadly virus. They said, “It is not about us, but the coming generation. If we want to save our lives, we have to adhere to the lockdown rules. The times are tough but keep the faith. This time will also pass if we fight it together. Be indoors, keep your surroundings clean and your loved ones safe. Stay home and stay safe.” They have asked the fans to stay at home so that these frontline workers can help us all. Also Read – Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri Priyam is all praises for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan

Well, this is surely a great gesture by the whole team of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

