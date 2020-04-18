Coronavirus pandemic: Zoa Moani confirms that dad Karim Morani has been discharged; says, ‘Now our entire household is COVID-19 negative’ | Bollywood Life

Days after his daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani had tested negative for COVID-19, after being udergoing treatment for the same, producer Karim Morani has also finally been discarged from the hospital, after being declared safe from the deadly disease. The news would come as great relief for the entire Morani fmaily, after Karim had twice tested positive for the coronavirus. It was Shaza who had first tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Sri Lanka, followed by her sister, Zoa, and finally, their father. The entire family is now coronavirus-free though. Also Read – Producer Karim Morani tests positive for Coronavirus for the second time?

Announcing the good news in an official statement, Karim Morani had said, “To my friends and family with gods grace and kindness (I) am back home as I have now tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital where I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job.” Later, daughter Zoa Morani, too,took to her official Instagram handle to spread the word that her whole family is now free of COVID-19. Read her post below: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Zoa Morani gets discharged from hospital, says, ‘Good-bye Isolation ICU’

“Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! All of us home now, healthy and in good spirits !!! Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital…My Father – no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister – head ache and fever (6 days in hospital)…” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shaza Morani writes an emotional letter for family, friends and frontline workers, as she’s happy to be home

Though Karim Morani has tested negative for coronavirus, he’ll continue to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

