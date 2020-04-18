Coronavirus pandemic: Zoa Moani confirms that dad Karim Morani has been discharged; says, ‘Now our entire household is COVID-19 negative’ | Bollywood Life
Days after his daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani had tested negative for COVID-19, after being udergoing treatment for the same, producer Karim Morani has also finally been discarged from the hospital, after being declared safe from the deadly disease. The news would come as great relief for the entire Morani fmaily, after Karim had twice tested positive for the coronavirus. It was Shaza who had first tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Sri Lanka, followed by her sister, Zoa, and finally, their father. The entire family is now coronavirus-free though.
Announcing the good news in an official statement, Karim Morani had said, “To my friends and family with gods grace and kindness (I) am back home as I have now tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital where I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job.” Later, daughter Zoa Morani, too,took to her official Instagram handle to spread the word that her whole family is now free of COVID-19. Read her post below:
“Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! All of us home now, healthy and in good spirits !!! Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital…My Father – no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister – head ache and fever (6 days in hospital)…”
#positiverecovery ☀️ Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! ? All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!? Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital… My Father – no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister – head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me – fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short – a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring … @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are ☀️ 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.. So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured ? Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes ? So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic . Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness … ?? #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod
Though Karim Morani has tested negative for coronavirus, he’ll continue to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.
