Coronavirus pandemic: Zoa Morani gets admitted to Kokilaben hospital; family suspects mix-up in hers and sister Shaza’s reports | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest worry before India and Maharashtra is the most affected state. In Mumbai, localities like Andheri, Thane and others have quite a few cases. Today, we got a shocking news. The Morani sisters Zoa and Shaza have both been admitted to different hospitals in Mumbai. While Zoa is in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, her elder sister Shaza has been kept in Nanavati Hospital. Their uncle Mohammad Morani told SpotboyE, “Now, it so happened that Zoa had symptoms of cold and cough, while Shaza had absolutely no symptoms. So, Shaza and Zoa both went for a random check. What transpired was contrary to their symptoms- Zoa tested negative and Shaza tested positive.” Also Read – ‘I fully support the #9pm9minute initiative of PM Narendra Modi,’ says Vivek Dahiya [Exclusive]

Shaza returned to Mumbai from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. On the other hand, Zoa Morani was in Rajasthan and got back to Mumbai on March 15. When Zoa had a cold and cough, she decided to get it tested. But it seems like her reports were negative. Karim Morani told PTI, “Shaza had no symptoms but has has tested positive. Zoa my other daughter has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation.” The family feels a mix-up might have happened and have applied for re-testing on both the girls. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Legendary jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr passes away at 85

The coronavirus pandemic has affected lakhs of people all over the globe. Spain, Italy and the US are some of the worst affected nations. In India, the first cases emerged in Kerala and Maharashtra. Now, even Tamil Nadu is badly affected. The PM of the country organised a solidarity initiative on Sunday in the country. We have to see what happens next! Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sana Saeed unable to return from the US after her father passes away, says, ‘He’s definitely in a better place now’

