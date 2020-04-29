Coronavirus patients dying in West Bengal not classified as COVID-19 deaths under CM Mamata Banerjee’s order, alleges Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Bengal MP has accused CM Banerjee of sending a circular to the government medical hospital doctors instructing them that if a patient died suffering from COVID-19, the doctors can’t disclose the same in their death certificates. He further alleged that the doctors will have to mention in death certificates that the patient died due to some other cause and not COVID-19.

This comes at the backdrop of Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo alleging that CM Banerjee wants to hide the actual coronavirus situation in the state. “The Mamata Banerjee-led government`s way of handling the coronavirus situation in the state is shameful. While she wants the Centre`s help, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and fund to fight against coronavirus, the government keeps on lying about the Central Government,” Supriyo had said.

The BJP leader had said, “While the Chief Ministers of other states are working together with the Centre to bring the country out of lockdown, the number of doctors of West Bengal getting infected with coronavirus is increasing.” He had also slammed the TMC government for harassing the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (ICMTs) which had gone to inspect the coronavirus situation in West Bengal.

This comes amid the state fighting the COVID-19. On Wednesday with 33 new cases, the total number of positive cases in West Bengal reached 550. So far, 22 deaths have been reported. Almost 88 per cent of cases are being reported from Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas districts.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, CM Banerjee said that since the situation has not improved hence all should follow lockdown and no one should step out of their houses unless there is an emergency, adding that face masks will remain mandatory.

She said that the state govt has requisitioned 51 private hospitals across the state, adding that the govt is paying for the treatment. From May 4, standalone shops, stores will open in certain areas but the market or shopping complexes will remain closed.

The police will monitor and survey areas and if they see that an opening of a shop can lead to crowd gathering, that shop cannot be opened. Iron, steel factories will remain open in green zones but they have to follow all protocols. Some construction work of the Government projects, PHE, Agricultural dept can begin work. But all protocols like social distancing and masks have to be maintained.