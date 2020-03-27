Coronavirus: PKL star Ajay Thakur on police duty

Former Indian kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur has been on duty in Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ajay, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Himachal Pradesh police, has been patrolling in the Bilaspur town in the state. He shared a video of himself on Instagram with a message, “On duty. There is still time, stay indoors and tell others the same. Please co-ordinate with the government. Only then it is possible.”

The 33-year-old was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for his services to the nation.

He also posted a video on his YouTube page urging people to follow government protocols, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the nation on March 24 to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

He urged people to observe social distancing and only venture out if needed, to make the work of the police across the nation easier.