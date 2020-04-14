Coronavirus precautions put 43 North-West police off duty

coronavirus, coronavirus, police, Tasmania

FORTY-THREE North-West police officers are off duty as a coronavirus precaution, with officers from other regions to fill in for them. None of the 43 officers were known to have the virus or to be in any medical difficulty because of it, Acting Commander Stuart Wilkinson said on Tuesday. He said the officers had isolated themselves because they had had close contact with people at the (virus-hit) North West Regional Hospital or were part of households which needed to self-isolate. They had been off duty for varying periods, with some due back on duty soon. The police Western District (also covering the West Coast) normally had about 250 officers. “We’re certainly supportive of that measure and we’re taking a conservative approach and following the advice of health (experts),” Acting Commander Wilkinson said. He said the officers from outside the district would largely be used to check on the movements of people who were out and about, to make sure they had legitimate reasons. He said their presence would allow police to increase their community compliance efforts. “People should expect to be asked why they are out and about,” Acting Commander Wilkinson said. “We see strong support for that (approach) in our communities.” On Tuesday morning, police said there had been 10 summonses and five arrests for breach of the directions of the director of Public Health and 40 advice and warnings issued in the past 24 hours. “It seems that most of the community is acting responsibly, ” Acting Deputy Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said. Some people were not. He said two Devonport women were found shopping at Deloraine “With the additional stronger restrictions on retail activity now in place in the North-West, there are fewer reasons to leave your home,” he said. Police were continuing to use significant resources to ensure compliance with the coronavirus restrictions, including numerous patrols, with covert and marked vehicles and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter. “If you’re not impacted by the new quarantine requirements and you need to leave your home for essential purposes, then expect to be stopped and questioned by police about your movements” he said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/f35ndb3GgpgdJDz6gtVeqN/11f0498b-e9dc-47bd-a959-0687dfab2459.JPG/r0_148_2940_1809_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg