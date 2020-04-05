Coronavirus: PSA suspends all squash tournaments till July

The Professional Squash Association has announced the extension of suspension of PSA Tour events till July.

The World Tour, Challenger Tour and WSF & PSA Satellite Tour events originally scheduled for May and June have been postponed.

On March 13, the PSA initially suspended both the PSA World Tour and PSA Challenger Tour until the end of April, but following regular communication with tournament organisers and players, and in line with health and safety recommendations being put in place by governments across the globe, a decision has been made to extend this suspension until July.

READ: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and the art of saccading

Two PSA Challenger Tour events currently scheduled for July – the Victoria Open and the Noida Leg of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour – are expected to go ahead as planned (the Trivandrum and Pune legs have been affected), while the PSA World Tour is expected to resume in August.

The PSA will continue to review the situation over the coming weeks, the release added.

Speaking to Sportstar on Sunday, Cyrus Poncha, secretary of Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), said: “The Trivandrum and Pune legs will be held at a later date. Fortunately no big events were planned by SRFI at this time.”

Poncha informed that the ‘Southern Slam’, an All-India junior tournament that was planned in April and a coaching camp for juniors and selection trials for Asian and world junior championships in Chennai in May have been called off.