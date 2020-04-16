Coronavirus real estate: Rare Brisbane inner-city converted warehouse sells for $2.7m cash unconditional

Not even a global pandemic could stop the sale of a rare converted Brisbane warehouse, which has sold cash unconditional for $2.7 million.

The property at 18-20 Bailey St, West End has eight bedrooms, five-bathrooms, and sits on a 861sq m block.

Adam Nobel, selling agent for Hugo Alexander Property Group, said the multi-level warehouse, which was once a church, had dual street access and a full internal fit-out.

Snapped up by a Toowoomba buyer, the property has more than 10 offices, two kitchens, nine toilets, state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, a 200-plus seat auditorium and is airconditioned throughout.

With the coronavirus pandemic up-ending life for many Australians, Mr Nobel said the sale was good news for the real estate market.

“It goes to show there’s plenty of cash buyers around and that great prices can still be achieved for sellers,” Mr Nobel said.

“The sale has proved there is confidence in the Brisbane market and although there is some uncertainty, we can be pretty certain that Brisbane is a great place and lots of money is being spent on infrastructure to make it even better.”

Mr Nobel said the neighbouring property sold in a “better market” in 2016 for $2.65 million.

“To get $2.7 million is an excellent result,” he said.

Mr Nobel said the new owner was considering transforming the site into a high-end medical centre.

“For now they will leave it as is, and let it as a commercial tenancy,” he said.

“There have been lots of inquiries about it being a function centre through to a really trendy and unique workspace for commercial offices.”

The site is zoned high density residential (permitting construction of up to eight storeys).

