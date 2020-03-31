Coronavirus relief: Priyanka Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar, Kareena Kapoor and others pledge donations



Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Lata Mangeshkar, Kareena Kapoor and many others have pledged donations for coronavirus relief.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, among others on Tuesday pledged money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Whether in cash or kind, more and more personalities from the Indian entertainment industry are coming forward to offer support during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mangeshkar announced on Twitter that she was donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund as part of her “duty to help your government during this difficult time”.

“I have a humble request to all that we should help the government as much as possible in the fight against the government,” the veteran singer wrote.

Priyanka, along with popstar-husband Nick Jonas, donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charities including Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.

Taking to Twitter, the “Quantico” star said these organisations are doing “amazing work” by helping those impacted by the COVID19 outbreak.

“They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry,” she tweeted.

Nick said the idea behind highlighting these organisations was to create awareness.

“We are continuing to pray for everyone affected by #Covid19 and hope that everyone is doing their part to help flatten the curve!” the Jonas Brothers member said.

Kareena said she along with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, pledged support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV).

“At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other… We urge those of you who can to do the same,” she wrote on Instagram.

In an Instagram post, Katrina Kaif said she has donated money to both, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund and PM-CARES.

“Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in this world,” the “Zero” star wrote.

Alia pledged her contribution to the PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

“At a time of great difficulty, while the nation is in lockdown, the central and state governments are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19. I salute the efforts of all those on the frontlines who are putting themselves at risk so the rest of us stay safe,” she wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Vicky said he was contributing Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

“While I’m blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate…

“We are in this together and we’ll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future,” the “Uri: The Surgical Strike” star said.

Sara Ali Khan also pledged an undisclosed amount towards the relief work in order to combat COVID-19 spread in the country.

“I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra)… Every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic,” the “Love Aaj Kal” actor wrote on Instagram.

Dressed like superhero Batman with a face mask, actor Ali Fazal distributed food to the ones in need.

“We’ve collected some stuff to send to Vile Parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food… Any others out there? Keep doing the work… big or small doesn’t matter,” he captioned a video driving his car.

Popular Marathi actor Sai Tamhankar also donated Rs 1.50 lakhs to CM Relief Fund.

“Let’s do this! Together! Do your bit in any and every possible way #LetsFightCoronaTogether,” she tweeted.

Actor Prakash Raj said he was feeding 250 homeless daily wage earners in Kerala’s Kovalam city every day.

“#COVID2019india ..#kuchkarona Feeding 250 homeless..daily wage workers at Kovalam every day ..it’s not just Govt’s RESPONSIBILITY.. its OURS too. Let’s celebrate humanity,” the “Bharat Ane Nenu” star tweeted.

Many in the industry have stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds, including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, among others.

