Coronavirus restrictions will be eased in Queensland on Friday to allow some recreational activities

Strict coronavirus restrictions will be eased in Queensland next weekend to allow for recreational activities.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that Queenslanders will be able to go for a drive, sit at the beach, have a picnic, visit a national park and shop for non-essential items from midnight on Friday.

‘Because we have done such a terrific job of flattening the curve, after discussions with the Chief Health Officer, from next Friday we will be able to lift some of the stay-at-home restrictions,’ she said.

Coronavirus restrictions will be eased for Queensland on Friday. Pictured: two walkers on a closed section of beach at Surfer’s Paradise last week

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on Sunday morning

Drivers must remain within 50kilometres of their home, with residents able to eat takeaway food outside and sit at the beach.

‘Outings are limited to members of the same household or an individual and one friend,’ she tweeted on Sunday morning.

WHAT YOU CAN DO UNDER THE EASED RESTRICTIONS: – Go for a drive (within 50km of home) – Ride a motorbike, jetski or boat for recreation – Have a picnic – Visit a national park – Shop for non-essential items

Ms Palaszczuk stressed that social distancing measures and hygiene must be maintained and wouldn’t hesitate to change the restrictions if people flout the rules.

‘We will closely watch the numbers of new infections and review the measures after two weeks.’

Queensland recorded just three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,030.

State chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said if Queenslanders follow the rules, the number of infections will stay low.

