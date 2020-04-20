Coronavirus: Ronit Roy Shares Easy Steps to Make Protective Face Cover at Home Using T-shirt, Watch Video

TV and Bollywood actor Ronit Roy has shared easy steps to make a protective face cover at home. Owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in India, wearing masks in public has been made compulsory by the authorities and considering not everyone can get their hands on a medical mask, Ronit shows us how to wrap a T-shirt around one’s face to protect against the virus spread.

Sharing the tutorial video of making a protective face cover with T-shirt, Ronit wrote on social media, “Simple way to wear a protective mask! Be safe y’all. Love you (sic).”

Recently, Vidya Balan had also shared a tutorial video in which she showed her fans how they can make a face mask at home using a piece of cloth and two elastic bands. “Masks play an important part in preventing corona. However, the problem is that there is a shortage of masks not only in our country but across the world. But there is an easy solution to this. Just as our Prime Minister has said that we can make masks at home. Take any piece of cloth, it can be a dupatta, scarf, old saree anything. And you will need two bands. Rubber bands will also do (sic),” she said in the video.

