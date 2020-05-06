Coronavirus roundup: Developments in India and rest of world | India News – Times of India

Here are the top developments: 1 India Of the 42 trains which have been planned for Wednesday for stranded migrants, the railways has already run 22 of them. Twenty more trains are scheduled to run by tonight.

Coronavirus has infected around 548 doctors, nurses and paramedics across the country so far, according to data maintained by the Centre, official sources said.

Public transport services may resume operations soon and the government is formulating guidelines for safe usage adhering to social distancing norms to check the spread of coronavirus, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

The government banned exports of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to boost its availability in the domestic market amid coronavirus pandemic.

The government has provided Rs 34,800 crore financial assistance using digital payment infrastructure to about 39 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package to protect them from the impact of Covid-19 lockdown.

The Centre slammed the West Bengal government for not allowing movement of essential goods through the Indo-Bangladesh border, saying such acts were violation of the Constitution and will have international implications.

The Centre also said the Covid-19 response in West Bengal is characterised by a very low rate of testing and high mortality, coupled with instances of lockdown violations.

The Union health ministry has written to the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, saying its member should ensure availability of critical drugs for management of Covid-19 and other essential drugs during these “challenging times”.

Rejecting charges by the opposition that the Aarogya Setu application breaches privacy, Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asserted that the platform is “absolutely robust, safe and secure” in terms of privacy protection and data security.

A day after the Indian government’s announcement that Air India would operate 64 flights between May 7 and May 13 to repatriate around 15,000 Indians stranded in 12 countries, the website of the ministry of civil aviation crashed on Wednesday afternoon. 2 States With 89 fresh cases being reported in Uttar Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state went up to 2,969.

Delhi: Delhi government said that 5,104 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital so far and added that the number of cases is doubling in 11 days.

Gujarat: The state has reported 6,245 positive cases of coronavirus, so far.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government announced a Rs 1,610 crore relief package for the benefit of those in distress due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown. The state has reported 693 coronavirus cases.

Odisha: Five new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 185.

Himachal Pradesh: One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, taking the number of cases to 44 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh: Three coronavirus hotbeds in Andhra Pradesh continued to register more cases while some ‘outsiders’ too contributed to the upward surge as 60 more tested positive for Covid-19, taking the state tally to 1,777.

Rajasthan: With 47 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Rajasthan stands at 3,240.

Uttarakhand: As no new Covid-19 case was reported in Uttarakhand, the state tally of people infected from the virus stands at 61 with only one death so far.

J&K: The Union territory has reported 34 new Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of coronavirus to 775.

Haryana: Seven more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Haryana, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 555.

Kerala: No new positive cases were reported in Kerala, while samples of seven people returned negative and only 30 Covid-19 patients are under treatment.

West Bengal: The total number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal rises to 1,456 after 112 new positive cases were reported in the state.

Assam: Two patients, including the first to test Covid-19 positive in Assam, have been cured and discharged from hospital. Assam has so far reported 44 Covid-19 cases.

Jharkhand: Two more cases of cornavirus have been reported in Ranchi, taking the total number of cases to 127 in Jharkhand.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra reported 1,233 new Covid-19 cases – a fresh single-day high – taking the tally to 16,758, while 34 deaths raised the toll to 651.

Tamil Nadu: 771 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of positive cases to 4,829. 3 World The novel coronavirus has killed at least 257,687 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December. More than 3,675,860 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories.

Asserting that the US has flattened the curve on coronavirus, President Donald Trump said the country is now in the next stage of the battle, which is a “very safe phased and gradual reopening”. The US has the highest number of total deaths with 71,078 out of 1,204,475 cases.

Russia recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row, surpassing Germany to become the country with the sixth-highest number of confirmed infections. The total number of confirmed infections has climbed to 165,929, with 1,537 deaths.

Iran warned of a “rising trend” in its coronavirus outbreak as it said 1,680 new infections took its overall caseload beyond the 100,000 mark. The newly reported infections brought the country’s overall number of cases to 101,650.

Singapore said that it has undertaken several measures to enhance the facilities in dormitories for foreign workers, as the city-state reported 788 new Covid-19 cases with majority of them being migrant workers, including Indian nationals, taking the total number of infections to 20,198.

Nepal extended the nationwide lockdown till May 18 and suspended international flights and cross-border movement with the neighbouring countries like India and China until May 31 to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Pakistan reported a record 40 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 1,049 new cases, taking the total toll to 526 and the total number to 22,413.

China has reported two confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 new asymptomatic infections, including three imported ones, taking their total number to over 960.

Bangladesh has reported 790 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day increase, upping the country’s infections to 11,719, while the death toll reached 186.

A total of 168 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Afghanistan. The country’s deputy minister of public health Wahid Majroh said that in the past 24 hours 168 positive cases have been recorded, and the country’s total is 3,392.

NEW DELHI: The railways on Wednesday said it has run 115 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried home over one lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown. The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,694 and the number of cases climbed to 49,391 in the country, according to the Union ministry of health.