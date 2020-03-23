Coronavirus: SC expresses satisfaction, says critics also lauding Centre’s efforts | India News – Times of India
More on Covid-19
“We are satisfied that the government has become very active to deal with the present situation and even the critics are saying that they (government) are doing a good job. This is not politics but facts,” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.
The remarks by the bench, also comprising justices L N Rao and Surya Kant, came while hearing a batch of pleas which have sought directions to the Centre and other concerned authorities to take more precautionary measures, including increasing the number of labs for testing of suspected Covid-19 cases.
The apex court asked the petitioners to submit a representation to the government in this regard.
One of the petitions has sought a direction to the authorities to exponentially increase the number of quarantine or isolation centres to deal with the situation.