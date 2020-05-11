Coronavirus: Spain needs football for economy– Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said Spain needs football to boost the economy and to distract fans as La Liga eyes a June return following the coronavirus outbreak.

La Liga has been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc globally – killing more than 283,500 people and bringing sport to a standstill.

A mid-June resumption has been touted for the 2019-20 campaign in Spain, where Barca topped the table ahead of Madrid through 27 matches.

Ramos is raring to go, telling Movistar: “Getting going needs time, the country needs football as an economic support and the people need it as a distraction.

“I’m dying to compete again, for La Liga Santander to be normal again, we have to be disciplined so that we can eliminate this virus.

“I want to send a message of support to everyone who has lost a loved one, we’ll get through this and we have to come together.”

Germany’s Bundesliga will restart on May 16 and as La Liga teams return via individual training sessions while adhering social-distancing measures, Ramos added: “We have to go to Valdebebas in divided zones and following the rules, it’s a bit abnormal and complicated but the situation requires it.

“It will be La Liga who take decisions, Germany has set the example we have to follow.

“We like being with our families but we have to be flexible too.”

Madrid was two points behind defending champion Barca with 11 matches remaining when the season was suspended due to coronavirus.

“I know the schedule of both teams perfectly,” Ramos said when asked about Madrid trying to overhaul Barca.

“Without fans, making a prediction is a bit brave. Our objective is to be champions.”